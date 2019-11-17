Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

