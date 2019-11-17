Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 146.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TER opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

