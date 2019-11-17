Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 189.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 29.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $5,661,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Masimo stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $164,308.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,165 shares of company stock worth $4,957,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

