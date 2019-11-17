Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

