Berenberg Bank Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.88 ($110.32).

ETR BC8 opened at €117.90 ($137.09) on Thursday. Bechtle has a one year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a one year high of €118.90 ($138.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

