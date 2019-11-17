Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.11% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,734. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

