BidaskClub Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Sell

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MBWM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,458. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 38.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

