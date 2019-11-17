BidaskClub Downgrades United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) to Hold

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UCFC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

United Community Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,315. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $541.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.53.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Financial news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 840.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

