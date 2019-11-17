BidaskClub Lowers Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 694,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,830. Akorn has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Akorn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akorn by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,534 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Akorn by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akorn by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

