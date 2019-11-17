BidaskClub Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Hold

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen set a $68.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 633,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.64. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $371,563.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,944 shares in the company, valued at $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,967 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $13,819,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,164.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $11,999,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

