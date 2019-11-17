BidaskClub Upgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

TVTY traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 2,320,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $962.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

