Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Big Lots reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 665,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

