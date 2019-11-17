BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) rose 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 5,061,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,565,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,691,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.