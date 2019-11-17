Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Cap of $19,111.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $19,111.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,513,825 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

