Bitcoinus Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $38.00 and approximately $6,928.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045610 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00088960 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001269 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,591.17 or 1.00616417 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 35,929,434,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

