BitGreen Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $5,394.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009756 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025373 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.02849272 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000631 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039078 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,850,619 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

