Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Shore Capital began coverage on Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $429.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

Shares of BME stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

