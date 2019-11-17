BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,057,430 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $276,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $646,250.00. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,207 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $373,775.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,162 shares of company stock worth $21,053,675. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

