BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,269 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.36% of Core-Mark worth $279,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Core-Mark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

