BlackRock Inc. Has $263.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.71% of Bottomline Technologies worth $263,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,516 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 732,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 176,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,246,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

