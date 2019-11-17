BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $291,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

