BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,299 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.98% of Belden worth $270,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

NYSE:BDC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.36. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

