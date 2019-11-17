Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 365.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

In other news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.