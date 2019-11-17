Blockport (BPT) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $786,806.00 and $2,908.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00236474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.01448277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00141435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

