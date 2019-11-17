BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $649,459.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,113. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 12.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

