Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $2.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on Bombardier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 92,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,250. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.