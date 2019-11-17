Boston Advisors LLC Lowers Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $123.82 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.04.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

