Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stake Boosted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.63.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total transaction of $2,801,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $27,901,780. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $366.38 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $230.93 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

