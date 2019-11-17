Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given Buy Rating at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. Argus currently has a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $142.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.12.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. 246,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,741. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 170.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

