BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Trading Up 2.6%

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

About BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

