Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $570,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,142 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $61,610.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,561.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,501. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. 127,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. Brady has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

