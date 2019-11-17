Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

BDN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 722,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,672. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,769 shares of company stock worth $2,504,508 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 1,415,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 258,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 154,750 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

