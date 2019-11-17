Brent Johnson Sells 6,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $138,360.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $99,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $73,230.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $265.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.60. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

