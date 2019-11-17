Brigham Minerals Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:MNRL remained flat at $$20.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

