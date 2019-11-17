Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

APLE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,436. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

