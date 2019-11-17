Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE UNF traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.69. 42,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,232. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $211.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.