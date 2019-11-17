Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.20. CarMax posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarMax by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

