Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $216.05.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

