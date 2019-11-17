Brokerages Expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Financial Group’s earnings. Summit Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Financial Group.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.47.

In related news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

