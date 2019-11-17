Brokerages Set Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Price Target at $20.53

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Actuant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Actuant stock remained flat at $$20.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 453,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Actuant will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Actuant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Actuant by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Actuant by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Actuant by 59.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

