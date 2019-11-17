Brokerages Set Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $21.47

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.47.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 3.22. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $55,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Adient by 145.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 728,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after buying an additional 652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adient by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

