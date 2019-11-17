Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $9.63

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,109,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

