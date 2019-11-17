Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $24.65

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,965. EQT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 158.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 455,236 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 17.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 116.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.