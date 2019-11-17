Brokerages Set Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

LONE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 46,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

