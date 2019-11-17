Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,050.00

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total transaction of $348,774.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,817,685.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total transaction of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,923. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Markel by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Markel by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded down $6.49 on Thursday, hitting $1,123.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,117.29.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

