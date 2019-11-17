Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) PT at $77.89

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 330,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

