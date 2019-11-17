Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,195.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 456,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,420. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.