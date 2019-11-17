Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Medical Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 14.3% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 31.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

