Brokers Offer Predictions for Dover Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

DOV stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. Dover has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

