Brokers Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,979 shares of company stock valued at $45,015,549. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.